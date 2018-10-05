Speech to Text for Early Morning Wreck on University Drive

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

huntsville police are investigating how a wreck happened that left a man injured. it happened just after midnight. waay 31's jefferson tyler is live this morning-- and was there are crews worked to clear the scene. jefferson. najahe-- that wreck caused part of the roadway here along wynn and university to be shut down for a little while. it has since re-opened to traffic. vo: now-- this crash happened when the driver of a suv hit the back of a furniture truck that was stopped at a red light at the intersection. the driver of that suv was trapped inside the vehicle and emergency crews had to cut off the door in order to free the driver. he was taken to the hospital this morning with minor injuries. live: now-- police are investigating exactly how that crash happened. police did tell me however they did not ticket anyone in the crash. live in huntsville jefferson tyler waay 31 news