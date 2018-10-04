Speech to Text for Concussions' Affect On Football

new at 6... we are well into football season, but one topic surrounding the sport that is on people's minds year round is head injuries. waay 31 sports director lynden blake digs deeper into how conccussions are affecting football numbers locally...and what's being done to make the game safer. yeah football being a contact sport injuries are inevitable, but when injuries affect the brain, thats a whole other ballgame. "i've seen across the country a declining football because of head injuries" this is the reality for many football teams. as more studies continue to emerge showing the affects concussions and hard hits have on the brain "a concussions is some kind of a brain injury, it can be something as minor as it just shifts around inside your skull. it could be inter cranial bleeding, or something severe as the brain bumping up against the skull itself." "i think about i every time they're on the field, about the possibility of an injury, or serious injury, but you have to balance that against how much they love to play." but youth football coach greg parker firmly believes the game is saffer than ever "but because of the negative publicity its gotten. the numbers are going down." he says helmet companies are using new technology to prevent injuries. "the helmets have sensors and stuff in them that goes straight to trainers computers" huntsville hospital's michael stevenson adds those helmets are part of an ongoing debate. "there's still a lot of studies going on to see how useful that technology is, but some helmets have sensors that tell how much force a player is receiving on a hit." huntsville high football coach, mark fleetwoods, says head injuriers come when the helmets are used as a weapon. "cause you remember football started out with a leather helmet, and you didn't have all of this, but now you have a helmet and it gets misused. and what happens is overtime you see the helmet used the wrong way." youth football has dropped 7 percent since 2009 according to the national federation of state high school associations. in hampton cove, youth league has gone from 8 teams to two. "i don't think you'll see cte from youth football. mass times velocity squared. it's not there in the youth league." cte is a degenerative brain disease some athletes form after repeated brain trauma. "i think people aren't playing football as much, some because of parents, i feel like some people see statistics and think oh that's a number, and the number makes it look a lot worse than what it is" rules are changing. david bell has been an official in the tennessee valley for 37 years. he says new penalties are in place for players safety. "we wanna get the players playing lower, take the head out of the game" a targeting penalty is given when a player uses their head to hitanother player above the shoulders. refs have also implemented a blindside block penalty, that means "if a player can not see you coming at him to block him, you have to use your hands" "all that technique is being translated form the nfl to the colleges to the high schools to the youth leagues. coach fleetwood says, "head up, eyes up, and hit with your shoulders." "and it's important as the game moves forward it's taught the right way."