Speech to Text for DeKalb Co. Schools Flu Epidemic

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

tab. new information... at 5 we told you about a dekalb county school where nearly 1 out of every 5 students were out sick yesterday. tonight -- waay 31's sierra phillips took a look at how tennessee valley school districts are getting ready for this flu season! im here at valley head school where tomorrow students are encouraged to stay home if they are feeling ill at all because of a stomach virus making its way through campus but districts across the tn valley are getting ready to another virus -- the flu. i talked to superintendent s about what they are doing to keep kids healthy in the district next door to dekalb --marshall county -- parents may remember school closing for a few days because of the flu last year. wigley "we starting seeing students develop secondary illnesses from the flu-- some were life threatening and thats when we decided to close school" superintendent wigley told me they are very serious about sanitizing. "especially our commons areas and areas that they would touch the most like the doors to the doors" marshall county is not alone --- in morgan county- this year they saw a spike in the number of students taking advantage of their free flu vaccine clinics up. there were over 200 more student vaccinated this year! the superintendent told me hand sanitizers are all around their campuses and parents can expect reminders this year about symptoms, and tips for keeping the flu away huntsville city school -- parents wereencouraged to have their kids participate in the districts free flu vaccine clinics as well in athens- right now the city schools are having flu shot make-ups for students who missed their original clinics the marshall co superintendent told me they ask their students and staff to pay attention to coughing and sneezing because that's a main culprit in how the flu is often spread live in dekalb co sp waay31 news the centers for disease control and prevention released some tips on how you can prevent getting the flu. they recommend everyone get a yearly flu vaccine. avoid close contact with someone that might be sick... wash your hands with soap and water and disinfect surfaces and objects often. they also recommended avoiding touching your eyes and nose -- germs spread easily that way. the c-d-c said - last flu season was the deadliest they have seen in 40 years! they said an estimated 80- thousand people died from the flu last season -- including 180 children. the nation also experienced record-breaking hospitalizations last flu season with an estimated 900- thousand admited to the hospital with the flu. for more information on the flu and where you can get your flu shot