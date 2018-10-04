Speech to Text for More Incidents in Jimmy Spencer's Jail Time

the waay31 i-team is done going through over 400 pages of documents from the state - focused on a parolee who now stands accused of killing three people in guntersville only six months after he was let out of prison. thanks for joining us, i'm dan shaffer. and i'm demetria mcclenton. for the last three days waay31's i-team has dug through these documents and found jimmy spencer continued to beviolent and break the rules while he was in prison. spencer served time in the early 80's, and escaped from jail twice. he was sentenced to life in prison in 1990 for burglary. according to corrections officials spencer escaped from prison in 19-93 and that's where these disciplinary reports start. waay31'sbreken terry joins us live to break down the number of jimmy spencer's violent offenses while in prison. breken? this final round of documents follows jimmy spencer's actions from 2000 to 1994. during this time, he tried to assault two more corrections officers, stabbed two inmates, and got into two more fights. in total, we've uncovered around 50 disciplinary or behavior reports on spencer from 1994 to 2018 when he was paroled. in total, spencer assaulted three corrections officers in two separate incidents. he bit one officer in 2002 and tried to swing on two others with a broom in 1999. spencer got into a total of four fistfights while in prison. in 2005 spencer stabbed another inmate in the back and in 1996 he stabbed two other inmates. spencer himself was stabbed on two different occasions and often said in these documents he was being threatened by other inmates. spencer destroyed state property on three occasions and while in a hearing for one of these offenses, the officer said he became hostile and had to be removed. in four separate reports, spencer had knives on him or was found with material to make knives. in 8 separate reports spencer disobeyed corrections officers or was insubordinate.spencer even flooded his jail cell in 2005 because he was mad. not to mention the numerous times spencer was found with contraband ranging from tobacco to inmate made whiskey these documents show jimmy spencer's violence didn't stop while he was in prison. in january of this year he was released by the parole board and they cited his positive conduct record while in prison. live in flo bt waay31. but -- waay31's i-team found out spencer's issues with the law continued once he was out of prison on parole! in august -- waay 31 obtained the warrant issued from the alabama parole board after he was arrested as the suspect in a triple-homicide. we learned by that point - he already violated his parole three times! records show he walked away from his re-entry program, pled guilty to a firearm citation, and was arrested by police in sardis on a drug charge. officers tried to hold him -- but said the parole board never got back to them, so they had to let him go. for all of the i-team discoveries on jimmy spencer -- go to waay tv dot com and click on the i-team