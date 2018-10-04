Speech to Text for The Healthy WAAY: Treatment for Parkinson's

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

it can cause some other bad side effects. now, researchers at the university of arizona are testing an old drug to see if it can brings new relief. waay 31's alyssa martin has more sharon kha started taking levodopa for parkinson's in 2005. now she has dyskinesia , uncontrollable movements of the body. cg sharon kha parkinson's patient in: :11 out: :21 "it is so frustrating when you start having these large involuntary movements, because they're intrusive." nat sound vo/narration....... neuroscientist torsten falk's research indicates that the anesthetic ketamine eases dyskinesia in rodents and also in five parkinson's patients who were already taking it for pain relief. cg torsten falk, phd assoc. prof, neurology and pharmacology university of arizona in: :38 out: :46 "in a way, it's almost like a reset button where you get a treatment and you have weeks to months-long benefit." vo/narration....... repurposing ketamine for dyskinesia could get it to patients quicker. it's already been safety tested at higher doses than doctor falk plans to test. torsten falk, phd in: :56 out: 1:09 "if you start with something fresh and new drug, the problem can really be that it can be five to ten years of safety testing before you can really do a proper trial to look for efficacy." vo/narration....... sharon says this is great news. sharon kha in: 1:11 out: 1:20 "it sounds like a wonderful treatment because these large involuntary movements are so irritating." vo/narration....... falk hopes to start a phase one trial in the coming months. i'm martie salt reporting. the drug can raise blood pressure and cause feelings of