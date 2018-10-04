Clear
Absences Excused After Unknown Illness

School officials in DeKalb County are excusing all absences for both today and tomorrow after a significant number of students were affected by an unknown illness

Posted: Thu Oct 04 10:22:00 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Oct 04 10:22:00 PDT 2018
Posted By: Ben Acosta

Speech to Text for Absences Excused After Unknown Illness

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

respectively. new details --today school officials in dekalb county are excusing all absences both today and tomorrow after a significant number of students were impacted by a undiagnosed illness officials said,on monday a few students reported virus like symptoms but by wednesday more than 100 students were out due to sickness. right now , the school is reaching out
