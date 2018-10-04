Speech to Text for Child Hit by Car Mirror

. and i'm bill young has the day off. new at midday -- capshaw road is now back open after a student was hit by a mirror of a passing car... according to police, the girl was hit while crossing the road to her school bus just after 7 am . the girl suffered minor injures and was able to board the bus after the incident. state troopers told waay 31 that the "stop" sign on the school bus was not deployed when it happened, but neither the driver of the bus or car is considered at fault in