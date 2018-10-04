Clear
How to Get Free Voter ID

How to Get Free Voter ID

Posted: Thu Oct 04 08:19:47 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Oct 04 08:19:47 PDT 2018
Posted By: Sam Edwards

happening today ... if you need a state-issued photo i-d to vote in next month's general election listen up ... a photo voter i-d mobile unit will be in the shoals today to help make sure you can be a part of the voting process ... waay 31's sarah singleterry is live now to walk us through everything you need to know ahead of the event ... to get one of these free state-issued photo voter i-d cards ... you have to fill out an application and provide a non- governmental photo i-d ... like an employee i-d badge ... if you don't have any sort of photo i-d ... make sure you bring documents with you that have your full ... legal name ... and date of birth ... that could be something like a birth certificate or marriage record ... you've also got to be registered to vote in alabama to get the photo i-d ... the event is happening from 8:30-10:30 at magnolia gardens ... and again from 11-1 at cherry hill homes ... live in hsv ss waay 31 news
