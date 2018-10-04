Clear
Beef Recall

Posted: Thu Oct 04 07:57:15 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Oct 04 07:57:16 PDT 2018
Posted By: Sam Edwards

i'm will robinson-smith at the breaking news desk. just into the waay 31 newsroom we have a large beef recall to tell you about. the u-s department of agriculture says the recall affects 6.5 million pounds of raw beef. the beef may be contaminated with salmonella newport. they said the beef was packaged between july 26 and september 7
