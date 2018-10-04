Speech to Text for Beef Recall

i'm will robinson-smith at the breaking news desk. just into the waay 31 newsroom we have a large beef recall to tell you about. the u-s department of agriculture says the recall affects 6.5 million pounds of raw beef. the beef may be contaminated with salmonella newport. they said the beef was packaged between july 26 and september 7