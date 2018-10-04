Speech to Text for Bill Gaither in Decatur

2 people reported seeing him tuesday night. back here in the tennessee valley---grammy award winner bill gaither will hold a concert at a church in morgan county. the decatur baptist church on danville road will host gaither and the band at a spectacular evening of music. evening of music. the concert will begin at 7:00pm. tickets are still on sale