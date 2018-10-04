Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Wanted For Murder and Arson

Wanted For Murder and Arson

Posted: Thu Oct 04 07:51:42 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Oct 04 07:51:42 PDT 2018
Posted By: Sam Edwards

Speech to Text for Wanted For Murder and Arson

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

released. happening now-- it's day 7 of a manhunt for an accused murderer-- and police in stewart county, tennessee are now changing their search area. they're looking for kirby wallace -- who they think killed a woman and set a house on fire -- before killing another man and stealing his truck! authorities thought they spotted him from the air -- but people on the ground couldn't locate him.
Huntsville
Few Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 90°
Florence
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 89°
Fayetteville
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 86°
Decatur
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 88°
Scottsboro
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 88°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events