Speech to Text for Student Illnesses Excused

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

elections... i'm will robinson-smith at the breaking news desk. we're working to learn more about an illness that's impacting a significant number of students at a dekalb county school. valley head school said a wide-spread sickness is causing them the excuse all absenses both today and tomorrow. it's unclear what may have caused this illness or what they're dealing