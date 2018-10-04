Speech to Text for Fast Cast Thursday Morning

time is ??? let's take a look at the stories we're following as you head out the door. we begin with waay 31 will robison smith. we're working to learn more about an illness affecting a lot of students at a dekalb county school. we have tried reaching out to both valley head school as well as dekalb county schools to learn more about the illness. valley head says they are excusing all absenses both today and tomorrow. najahe? new details--the senate judiciary committee just received the fbi report on brett kavanaugh's sexual misconduct investigation. tomorrow, the senate plans to hold a cloture vote. if that passes, the senate will have kavanaugh's confirmation vote sometime saturday waay 31 has learned more as we read through the 600 page document involving jimmy spencer-- while out on parole. after 200 pages-- the i-team found 33 disciplinary reports against jimmy spencer ranging from 2001 to 2008 while he was in prison. waay 31 will continue to read the remaining pages and keep you updated. limestone county sheriff mike blakely is accused of an ethics violation. the state ethics commission voted yesterday to send the case to the attorney generals office. ---- waay 31 has placed a call to attorney general steve marshall's office to learn more about the investigation -- but have not heard back. a man has been arrested in connection to a wreck in limestone county that killed a man. scotty moss faces charges of reckless murder and dui assault. 37-year-old jason reed was pronounced dead at the scene. his daughter was airlifted to huntsville hospital. new information this morning, indonesia's disaster agency say the death count has risen to 1,424... that's nearly 400 more than we reported wednesday morning. the island was slammed by the tsunami and earthquake just six days ago. madison city school's superintendent is proposing a 12 millage rate hike on city property taxes. the rate hike would pay to build a new elementary and middle school and add onto the high schools. this would help with what the superintendent is saying is expanding growth for the district. the proposed increase would mean an additional 120 dollars for every hundred thousand dollars your home is worth in the city of madison. the plan must first be approved by the state legislature andthe city of madison. before a public vote. if voters approve the measure construction could start in 2020. if you need a state issued photo i-d to vote in next month's primary election ... you can get one for free today in florence a mobile voter i-d unit will be at magnolia gardens and cherry hill homes today you have to be registered to vote in alabama to get the free i-d najahe happening today ... huntsville city leaders are revealing plans for a new recreation center in the hampton cove area ... the center will host activities like sports leagues ... exercise classes ... and card games ... the announcement will be made at 3. let's get another look this morning at your traffic as you head out the door. kate?