Speech to Text for Clear and Unseasonably Warm

head online to waay t-v dot com. we have meteorologist kate mckenna here with us, she's going to tell us what our forecast is going to look like. kate? our summer-like stretch of weather continues today.aside from some patchy morning fog, we'll see plenty of sunshine.tempe ratures run over 10 degrees above average, topping out near 90 again.lows in the upper 60s and highs in the lower 90s last through at least the first part of the weekend. rain chances remain fairly low with high pressure in control.on monday, clouds increase a bit and we'll see a slight chance for a few showers.temperatures dip a bit for next week but still run unseasonably warm - in the upper 80s through wednesday.for some perspective, the average high and low this time of year are 79 and 56 degrees, respectively. on your morning.