Speech to Text for Possible Madison Property Tax Increase

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

rapid growth-- and they feel a property tax increase is the best way to do it. a meeting last night at horizon elementary gave community members the chance to weigh in and make suggestions. waay31's jefferson tyler is live at the madison board of education with a look what the school district wants to do with the extra money. jefferson. najahe-- the plan right now is to build a new elementary and middle school with the money-- along with adding onto the existing high schools. and to get the money-- the district is proposing a 12 millage hike on property taxes. the proposed increase would mean an additional 120 dollars for every hundred thousand dollars your home is worth in the city of madison. superintendent robbie parker unveiled his plan last month-- and last night's meeting gave people to opportunity to share their thoughts and concerns. but bottom line according to parker--enrollment is increasing and something needs to be done. robby parker/superinte ndent madison city schools "as far as we can see forward if we build schools for between a hundred and two hundred million dollars the districts gonna need it." the district is working hard to convince parents and the public that the increase is necessary. because in order for the proposal to go through. it has to be approved by the city. and the state legislature. before going to a specialpublic election. live: the school district is hoping to this all during the 2019 school year. and hopefully start construction in 2020. reporting live in madison. jefferson tyler waay 31