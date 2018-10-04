Speech to Text for KF Huntsville school safety meeting

they want to see changed. roughly thirty people came here to columbia high school tonight to talk about school safety.. one parent here says she's surprised more parents didn't come... "very important, because it's about your children's safety and you should be concerned after a child brought a gun into a school." the incident at blossomwood elementary school is the exact reason parent kimberly ferguson came to the meeting monday night... because she wants to see change... kimberly ferguson/parent "the time to do something is now before it happens." kody fisher "when you come to one of these meetings you're going to pick up one of four colored cards and that'll break you up into your group and then in that group you're going to write down your ideas with a sharpie and then reconvene at the end to share your ideas." kimberly ferguson/parent "i thought it was a good idea. small group setting." nats: the ideas for improvements -- were broken into four categories... parent involvement and accountability... school safety measures... government initiatives... awareness... kimberly ferguson/parent "a lot of people had the same ideas, so that was good, but it's just implementing them and getting state legislation passed." metal detectors... clear backpacks... and things parents can do from home were just a few suggestions... the district tells waay 31 all of the input from these five meetings will be compiled for the soon to be formed task force. the group will go through and talk about each suggestions... and then present the most important ideas and fixes to the board of education for review... but ferguson says many more parents need to show up to the four remaining meetings... kimberly ferguson/parent "if you don't come out you're missing an opportunity." the next meeting is tomorrow night at grissom high school at five thirty... and you don't have to be a parent... the meetings are open to everyone... i saw an example of that tonight... with one of the smaller groups being compiled of mostly people with no ties to the district... but they were here because of economic concerns for the area... reporting live in huntsville... kody fisher... waay