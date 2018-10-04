Speech to Text for Rocket City Classic

state showdown. it was cool to talk rocket city classic today with both coach avery johnson and lenny acuff they both love playing at the vbc. coach acuff says its good for his team to get in front of as many people as possible... he said today, the rocket city classic shows his squad can compete with some of the top programs in the country, including alabama. the classic is a lot of fun for huntsville area players who are on the tide, they can come home and show off in front of their people, one of bama's basketball players looking forward to doing this is former hazel green star kira lewis. he is now down in t town, a young one, only 17, but he came in hot rated the # 5 point guard in the nation. coach johnson shared a little today on his progress on the court. hes not a kid we are brining in who has to play 40 minutes a game, and lead us to victory every night he still has to grow his body has a ways to grow, but he has a high ceiling, future is bright for him, learning every day. he doesn't turn 18 till next year. johnson says lewis is a student of the game.rocket city classic tips off december 18. bama, chargers, liberty and fort valley state are the teams participating.