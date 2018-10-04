Speech to Text for Rocket City Classic Coming Up

basketball season is quickly coming up. waay 31 proud sponsor of the rocket city classic december 18 at the vbc in huntsville. uah and alabama will face off in a cross state showdown. it was cool to talk rocket city classic today with both coach avery johnson and lenny acuff they both love playing at the vbc. coach acuff says its good for his team to get in front of as many people as possible... he said today, the rocket city classic shows his squad can compete with some of the top programs in the country, including alabama. the classic is a lot of fun for huntsville area players who are on the tide, they can come home and show off in front of their people, one of bama's basketball players looking forward to doing this is former hazel green star kira lewis. he is now down in t town, a young one, only 17, but he came in hot rated the # 5 point guard in the nation. coach johnson shared a little today on his progress on the court. hes not a kid we are brining in who has to play 40 minutes a game, and lead us to victory every night he still has to grow his body has a ways to grow, but he has a high ceiling, future is bright for him, learning every day. he doesn't turn 18 till next year. johnson says lewis is a student of the game.rocket city classic tips off december 18. bama, chargers, liberty and fort valley state are the teams participating. want some wednesday night entertainment? good thing you tuned in because nothing beats a nick saban rant so yeah, this is the university of alabama student section from last saturday. i mean lets just stay they wouldn't win most school spirit looking like that, but to each their own. however, saban, not having it. me personally, i think it ought to be first come, first served. and if they don't want to come to the game, they don't have to come but i'm sure there's enough people out here who would like to come to the games and we'd like for them to come too because they support the players. so, i've never said anything about that before. when i first came here we use to play that tradition thing, they use to cheer, now we introudce our players no one even cheers. wooo. he's fired up. alabama takes on arkansas this week on the road, so no student section worries. ad-lib sports cross talk