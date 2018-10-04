Speech to Text for Possible property tax increase

hasn't been released. new information tonight... some parents in madison are not fans of possibly paying more in property taxes to fund the construction of new schools in the madison city school district... thanks for joining us -- i'm dan shaffer. and i'm demetria mcclenton. waay 31's kody fisher was at the district's community meeting tonight... he learned why some parents are skeptical... the district wants to build a new elementary and middle school... and add on to both high schools to deal with growth... and your property taxes could go up 120 dollars a year for every hundred thousand dollars your house is worth... kurt harris/lives in madison "i'm kind of a personal finance guy. when i hear the 'it's just a little bit of money right now. couple hundred dollars.' to me that's a lot of money when i need it later on and to me it's not clear if it's needed." kurt harris and his family moved to madison last spring... he understands the need to fund education... but doesn't like adding a hundred and twenty dollars a year to his property taxes .... when he is already paying six hundred dollars in property taxes for every hundred thousand his house is worth... kurt harris/lives in madison "they want to raise taxes 21 percent, i think. property tax. that seems like a lot. it's hard for me to stomach doing that permanently." robby parker/superinte ndent madison city schools "as far as we can see forward if we build schools for between a hundred and two hundred million dollars the districts gonna need it and we can look as see that the eleven mills that we put on in 1995; not only do we still need those 11 mills, but we need the additional 12 mills." carl lauderdale is a parent who doesn't mind paying more in property taxes to help expand the district... he just has doubts about whether or not the 12 mills the district is requesting from the public will be enough... carl lauderdale/lives in madison "it's hard for me to gauge as a tax payer and as a parent. as a tax payer i don't like being, every four or five years coming back and saying, 'hey, could you add a new tax? or give us more money.'" the district says they and the growth committee went over the numbers several times and determined the 12 mills would be enough... in the mean time... they are still working to convince parents like harris that this is what is needed... kurt harris/lives in madison "maybe 70% against. i could be persuaded. i just don't have the information i need that proves it's necessary for a permanent tax increase." the proposed property tax increase needs to be approved by the city of madison... and state legislature... then there would be a special election sometime during the 2019 school year... if approved... the district can borrow the moneyto build the new schools and pay that back when tax revenue flows in... construction could then start sometime in 2020...