Speech to Text for Alabama Ethics Commission

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new at five the limestone county sheriff is under investigation for possibly violating an alabama ethics law. i'm demetria mcclenton. sheriff mike blakely told waay 31 he doesn't believe he's done anything wrong. "i totally disagree, respectfully disagree with the ethics commission's finding and i look forward to it being thoroughly vetted by the attorney general's office." tonight his case has been handed over to the alabama attorney general's office. waay 31's sydney martin is live at the sheriff's office after working to learn more about the alabama ethics commission's decision. dan, demetria--the ethics commission discussed the evidence against sheriff mike blakely behind closed doors this morning---blakely wasn't in montgomery for that meeting because he said he didn't have any knowledge about the allegations. in a four to zero vote wednesday morning the alabama ethics commission voted to send a case about limestone county sheriff mike blakely to the alabama attorney general steve marshall's office. one person on the commission abstained from voting. sot from meeting:'based on the evidence presented to this commission there exists cause mike blakely has violated the alabama ethics law." the commission didn't present any of the evidence used to make their decision during the open meeting so it's unclear what law blakely might have violated. waay 31 sat down with sheriff blakely after the decision was made by the commission and he told us he hasn't violated any ethics laws. mike blakely, limestone county sheriff" i look forward to it being thoroughly vetted by the attorney general's office because i'm sure we will be vindicated once that happens." blakely's attorney told us his doesn't know what allegations were made against his client so it would be impossible for them to address. waay 31 asked people in limestone county about the investigation into the sheriff-- no one felt comfortable commenting without knowing more information about the charge. we've reached out to alabama attorney general steve marshall's office to learn more about the case. we are still waiting to hear back from his office tonight. live in limestone