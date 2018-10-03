Speech to Text for blossomwood elementary

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

information on a parent complaint about huntsville city school's consent order. right now a letter is headed to a district judge from a huntsville mom who says changes need to be made to keep students in the district safe. she says the consent order from 2015 that was put in place to desegregate huntsville city schools led in part to an accidental shooting at blossomwood elementary. thanks for watching i'm dan shaffer. and i'mdemetriamccl enton. waay 31's sierra phillips sat down with the mom who sent the letter to find out what changes she wants to see happen right now. "i put together a letter and i asked parents to sign it. just to make sure the court was aware of what had happened and ask if now would be a good time to revisit that order" ll- "local eyes turned here to blossomwood elementary school after a 2nd grade student brought a gun to school./ that students step-father is now facing federal charges from the incident and hsv city schools has increased safety precautions but some parents say that's not enough" thats why michelle levin says she sent sent a letter to an alabama district judge with what she believes will make school safer for students here in huntsville city schools the letter asks the court to add some requirements for that wouldshe believes encourage parents to be "accountable" and "reinforce positive school climate at home" adding parents should read the code of conduct... ...volunteer at the school ...attend an informal session levin " that way that can keep the students safe, and also help accomplish the goals of the consent order and also build a sense of community" i reached out to huntsville city schools for comment they told me huntsville city schools are commited to desegregation and does not see these two goals as being in conflict, they also encouraged feedback as they work towards those goals reporting in hsv sp waay31 news according to the huntsville city school's website -- the consent order is designed to provide benefits to the district's students -- such as magnet programs and majority-to- minority transfers. waay 31 spoke with a local attorney earlier this week. he said the order is an agreement between the school district and the district court with the goal being to reach "unitary status." that means the district would "eliminate the effects of past segregation." he said most districts take 10 years to get to that point -- but huntsville is aiming for