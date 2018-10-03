Speech to Text for wooden murder

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

kevin stewart inaugust waay31s sierra phillips is live at madison co courthouse where she learned more details about the investigation. in the last 30 minutes, the preliminary hearing ended for william wooden. the homicide investigator in the case testified that the wooden's girlfriend told investigators that she called the wooden's girlfriend told investigators that she called wooden and told him that- her ex boyfriend- kevin stewart had threatened to shot her after a confrontation investigators that she called wooden and told him that- her ex boyfriend- kevin stewart had threatened to shot her after a confrontation at a local dog park. investigators say- wooden confronted stewart at his home where he was armed with two guns. police say wooden then shot stewart in the head and left. when police arrived they found stewart in the driveway. on monday, the defense filed a motion asking the judge to provide them help from a court funded expert but that motion was not discussed in today's hearing reporting live in hsv sp waay31 news a trial