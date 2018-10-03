Speech to Text for Teen apps parents don't know about

under investigation. on average, teenagers spend about 9 hours a day using social media... and this week, with many students enjoying fall break across the tennessee valley, that number might be much higher. as waay31'snajahe sherman shows us - the apps most popular among teens and tweens may seem harmless; however, there are real safety concerns that parents need to be aware of. they are the apps your tweens and teenagers probably know about, might possibly even use... that many parents have never heard of... <have you ever heard of an app called kik messenger? sue cooper: seems like i've read something about it, but really i don't know anything about it. what about tumbler? <penny sumners: what if i told you these are apps that predators are using to reach teenagers? i wouldn't know. recently agents arrested 24 men accused of luring children on popular online apps for sex. the report out of new jersey says the men started conversations through apps like kik, tumblr and wishbone. scott pierre / special agent with the fbi 1:09:35:18- it's very difficult for parents to keep up with the ever changing apps that are available to be used to communicate with. here's what you need to know.. kik messenger is an app that allows users to text messages and photos at high speeds. kik allows teens to connect with others by just their username. the risk: there is no age verification required. that means anyone can download the app. kik messenger has been linked to several crimes involving sexual predators and minors. tumblr... tumblr is a micro-blogging app that allows users to post their thoughts, message others, and share pictures. the risk: users can easily access pornographic, violent and other inappropriate content. there are some blogs that glorify self-harm, suicide and eating disorders. and yubo, yubo is an app that connects users based on their location. it's called the "tinder for teens," users can swipe left or right to accept or decline invitations to chat. users can exchange messages, photos and video chat with strangers. the risk: the minimum age requirement to sign up for a yubo account is 13; however, there is no way to verify age. that means there ispotential for children to be exploited by sexual predators. scott pierre / special agent with the fbi 1:11:10:14-i would strongly recommend parents to whatever app that your parents are using, on their phones, on their tablets, what ever it is, i would download that myself and i would follow my kids on that application so i could see who they are talking to and what they are talking about. experts say keeping yourself up-to-date with these apps will allow you to better communicate and discuss the importance of online safety with your child. >