Speech to Text for Parents meeting about school safety

good judgment. happening now parents and community members are meetingto hash out new safety ideas for huntsville city schools. waay31's steven dilsizian is there at the meeting - steven what is going on inside? dan... demetria... just behind me and inside these doors of jemison high school... there are only about 8 parents right now attending the meeting... but they want to have a say in changing safety in huntsville city schools. one of the main topics of discussion tonight surrounds the incident at columbia high school yesterday where a student brought a gun to school... now the second time in three weeks something like this has happened. almost every parent inside the meeting was well aware of the situation and want to make sure it never happens again. tonights public meeting is the third one this week. the next meeting will take place at lee high school on october 15th. reporting live in huntsville... sd... waay31