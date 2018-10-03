Speech to Text for Prison documents reveal a violent record

being booked into the limestone county jail. the waay31 i-team is uncovering more patterns of violence from a parolee who is accused of killing three people in guntersville only six months after he was let out of prison while serving a life sentence. thanks for joining us, i'm dan shaffer. and i'm demetria mcclenton. the waay31 i-team has six hundred pages of prison documentsconcerning jimmy spencer and how his violent streak continued during the 30 years he was in prison. waay31's breken terry joins us live in the shoals with more she's uncoveredabo ut spencer's time in prison, breken? i still have about 400 pages of documents to get through but today i've uncovered more disturbing reports on jimmy spencer. these offenses range from him stabbing another inmate, him being stabbed not once but twice and these documents show he even assaulted a corrections officer. we've now uncovered 33 disciplinary reports on jimmy spencer ranging from 2001 to when he was released in 2018 and we still have hundreds of pages to go through. today we found minor offenses from spencer jamming his cell door on multiple occasions to having tobacco products. but his offenses get more serious. in two separate incidences in 2002 spencer was found with homemade knives. in 2008, during a pat down, officers found a knife on spencer. according to the report, spencer told them another inmate pulled a razor on him and he intended to stab him. in 2003 and 2006 spencer, knocked out the observation window in his cell. one report said spencer kicked the window out to use the metal as a knife.in 2005, spencer again got in trouble for throwing human feces on the ground and in another report officers found inmate made whiskey in his cell again. in 2005, a reports states spencer admitted to stabbing another inmate in the back with a box cutter. in 2003, spencer was stabbed by another inmate and told the officer he was going to kill the inmate that stabbed him. in 2002, another report states spencer swung on a corrections officer and bit him in the forearm. in that same report it says spencer also threatened the officer saying he was going to butcher him. in 2001, he got into a fist fight with another inmate as well. these documents show jimmy spencer's violence didn't stop while he was in prison. in january of this year he was released by the parole board and they cited his positive conduct record while in prison. we will keep you updated on what else we find in these documents. waay 31's i-team is digging deeper to learn more about jimmy spencer's past since the triple murder n guntersville... in august -- waay 31 obtained the warrant from the alabama parole board. it shows how spencer slipped through the cracks for months. the board didn't issue it until after police in guntersville arrested him for killing three people. we also learned -- by that point - spencer had already violated his parole three times! for more than a month the i- team tracked a series of errors by the parole board -- from letting spencer out - to him walking away from his re-entry program and an arrest by police in sardis. yesterday -- waay 31 obtained 600 pages of disciplinary actions taken against spencer while he