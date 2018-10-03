Speech to Text for Capital Murder Suspect in Court

has the day off. happening today-- william wooden, a man accused of capital murder in an august shooting is expected in court. waay 31's jefferson tyler is at the madison county courthouse with the details. am: a preliminary hearing will happen today for william wooden. a man accused of capital murder in a shooting that happened on wade road back in august. a judge will decide if the state will pay for an expert that will help in the wood's defense's preparation for the case. and if the defense can meet in private with that expert, without the prosecution being there. police say the victim, kevin stewart, was killed with a single gunshot wound to the head.and that stewart-- used to date wooden's girlfriend. cam: waay 31 will follow up with what happens in court today-- you can look that update on the waay 31 news at 4. reporting in huntsville, jefferson tyler waay 31 news.