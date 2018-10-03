Speech to Text for Weather Wednesday Afternoon Update

for this point in the season.patchy morning fog will lift and give way to a good mix of clouds and sun for the rest of wednesday.there's a very small chance of a stray shower today, but most will stay dry. tonight will be mostly clear with a few areas of fog.temperatures only dip to the upper 60s and yes, that's above average as well...nearly 15 degrees above average, actually.thursday will be quite similar to today with highs back near 90 again.the heat will reach a peak by saturday with highs slowly dropping into the upper 80s by the beginning of next week.rain chances are minimal in the coming days with the best shot coming on monday at only 20%. thank you, kate. we'll have more weather later in the newscast.