Fast Cast Wednesday Morning

time is ??? let's take a look at the stories we're following as you head out the door. a roadway in limestone county is back open after a deadly crash. one person is dead and one other is in the hospital. the wreck happened on the corner of zehner and quinn roads outside of athens. this morning, we are working to find out the name of that person who passed away. a preliminary hearing will happen today for william wooden. a man accused of capital murder in a shooting that happened on wade road back in august. mug: a judge will decide if the state will pay for an expert that will help in the wood's defense's preparation for the case. and if the defense can meet in private with that expert, without the prosecution being there. police say the victim, kevin stewart, was killed with a single gunshot wound to the head.and that stewart-- used to date wooden's girlfriend. the death toll in indonesia has is now at more than1,400 people. this morning, rescue efforts continue to carry out as the death count is expected to rise. a volcano erupted this morning in indonesia near the island where an earthquake and tusnami hit just days ago. an egg recall from gravel ridge farms in cullman made dozens of people sick. the food and drug administration says 38 people have been reported sick and 10 have been hospitalized as of october 2nd with salmonella. you can get the eggs at star market here in huntsville. you should return them to the store for a refund or throw them out. the tanner volunteer fire department needs more firefighters. they are in desperate need of firefighters--th ey only have 18 as of today. they're hoping members of the community will volunteer to help their numbers... in one hour the jackson county school board will meet to discuss emergency repairs needed at north jackson high school i'll be at the meeting where we're expected to learn what exactly happened to the school and how much the repairs will cost najahe happening today, it's your chance to talk with madison city school leaders about plans for future growth. superintendent robbie parker will talk with parents and answer any questions-- and even take suggestions. the meeting starts at 6 in the cafeteria of horizon elementary. happening today, atlanta based d-c blox is opening its newest data center in huntsville. the data center is located near redstone arsenal. the company is holding a ribbon cutting ceremony at 3. this morning the former u.g. white retail space in huntsville is for sale and is getting some interest from buyers. the store suffered water damage after a fire broke out in the kitchen of pints and pixels upstairs... let's get another look this morning at your traffic as you head out the