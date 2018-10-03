Speech to Text for Sen. Flake Calls Mocking "Appalling"

6. breaking news just into the waay 31 newsroom-- within the last few minutes-- arizona republican jeff flake said president trump's mocking of brett kavanaugh accuser christine blasey ford, was "not right" and "kind of appalling." he made these comments on the today show. the president mocked ford at a rally in mississippi tuesday night. flake did not mention whether he'll vote to confirm