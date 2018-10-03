Clear

Sen. Flake Calls Mocking "Appalling"

Sen. Flake Calls Mocking "Appalling"

Posted: Wed Oct 03 06:15:45 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Oct 03 06:15:46 PDT 2018
Posted By: Sam Edwards

Speech to Text for Sen. Flake Calls Mocking "Appalling"

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

6. breaking news just into the waay 31 newsroom-- within the last few minutes-- arizona republican jeff flake said president trump's mocking of brett kavanaugh accuser christine blasey ford, was "not right" and "kind of appalling." he made these comments on the today show. the president mocked ford at a rally in mississippi tuesday night. flake did not mention whether he'll vote to confirm
Huntsville
Broken Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 76°
Florence
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 79°
Fayetteville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 75°
Decatur
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 76°
Scottsboro
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events