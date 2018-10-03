Speech to Text for Teens Spend 9 hours a Day on Social

using those assets. on average, teenagers spend about 9 hours a day using social media... and this week, with many students enjoying fall break across the tennessee valley, that number might be much higher. the apps most popular among teens and tweens may seem harmless... however, cyber experts with the f-b-i told me there are real safety concerns that parents need to be aware of. i would strongly recommend parents to whatever app that your parents are using, on their phones, on their tablets, what ever it is, i would download that myself and i would follow my kids on that application so i could see who they are talking to and what they are talking about. coming up tonight on waay 31 at 6, i go over some of the apps your children might be using, without your knowledge... i explain how they work... and why you should have a discussion with your teens about them. that's tonight