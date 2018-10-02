Speech to Text for Opioid crisis impacting the Tennessee Valley

as we learn it... tonight waay 31 has new information on the huntsville woman facing federal charges for distributing fentanyl! i'm dan shaffer.... and i'm demetriamcclen ton.. according to the u-s attorney's office of north alabama -- they have 70 days to take ashley smith to court ... now that her indictment is official. they also told us-- she is facing between 20 years to life in prison for the charge -- since someone died from drugs she distributed.. a recovering addict - who is now the director of a sober living facility in huntsville - is pulling back the curtain - exposing the ugly truth of heroin and opioid addiction in huntsville... waay31'skody fisher spoke with him to learn just how bad the problem is in the tennessee valley... russell glass/recoverin g addict--director of the pathfinder "everybody, i think, has a family member that has either od'd, or struggling daily with addiction." russell glass is a recovering heroin addict. he's been clean for 19 years and now runs the pathfinder... helping others get and stay clean... the trend he's seeing locally mirrors the one nationally... more opioid use... he says when addicts hear that someone overdosed on heroin that was laced with fentanyl... they're drawn to it... russell glass/recoverin g addict--director of the pathfinder "folks when they're shootin' dope what they do, what we do, we try to get just as high as we can without od'n." but many people do overdose... and die... the madison county coroner told waay 31 in 2017... one person died every five days of an overdose... that's 73 people just in madison county... three out of five of those were because of fentanyl... ashley smith is facing 20 years to life for allegedly selling fentanyl that killed someone... russell glass/recoverin g addict--director of the pathfinder "the top of the chain. that's who needs to do the prison term in my opinion. most folks on the street are selling to support their habit. they don't use they get sick. i have no idea about this lady; where she fits into the scheme of things. folks that are making a killing selling drugs need to be in prison." putting dealers behind bars is part of the solution... but glass says more money needs to be given to the other side of the solution... russell glass/recoverin g addict--director of the pathfinder "personally, i feel that we need more money going into prevention and treatment." the huntsville police department did not respond to our questions today about what is being