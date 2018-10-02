Speech to Text for VA Disability Claims Appeal Delays

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

tonight, the waay 31 i-team looks at frustrations facing veterans here in the valley and across the country. right now, nearly half-a- million of our military veterans have been waiting for years to have their disability claims heard. waay31's greg privett investigates v-a appeal delays for a lawrence county man - and what the veterans administration is doing to correct the problem for all vets. <<nats > high decibel training. <mike love 20-08-56 > "all this is a lot of noise. and of course we trained with grenades. the weapon i carried was called an m203." for a potential high risk deployment in vietnam. <mike love 20-08-32 > "the whole time when we went through airborne school, we jumped out of a c141 jet that has jet engines." mike love trained with the army 101st airborne in kentucky. with the war ending . he missed out on going to vietnam. instead . he served at fort richardson in anchorage alaska. love believes his army training hurt his hearing. <mike love 20-09-37 > "the older i got, worse it got. and sitting here right now i've got ringing in this ear especially. and it's getting worse." all love wants from the department of veterans affairs . is a hearing aid. instead . he's gotten rejection letters ... one after another. <nats 20-14-11 > "in this pack, i applied for disability on this form. and then it was denied and i appealed it." that's when love's frustrating quagmire of appealing the va's decision began. he's already been waiting more than three years. <mike love 20-06-40 > "in august of 2015, i filed this form for application for disability compensation. and then i was denied in december of 2015. and we appealed it in december of 2015. and i haven't had a hearing or anything." <calvin underwood 19- 36-35 >"va disability claims: it's where a veteran has a service- connected disease or injury." calvin underwood is a veteran himself. retired from the navy.underwood helps fellow vets navigate the disability claims appeal process. for decades, that process has been mired in confusion. ". a complicated appeals system that was buried in several layers of law," that"s how va secretary robert wilkie puts it. many local veterans have looked for help from vfw post 41-90 in decatur. <calvin underwood 19- 37-30 > "well, i continually, we'll get two to three a week that calls or comes in. it seems like the harder we try to get them done, the more keeps coming." greg privett "for veterans who died serving in the military, one way we pay tribute to them is by building monuments. many of our living vets face the monumental problem of appealing their va disability claims. it's battle after battle in a war that can last several years." <calvin underwood 19- 39-59 > "they're going to change their whole appeal process." president donald trump signed the veterans appeals improvement and modernization act just over a year ago . august 23rd 2017. congress mandated a febraury 2019 deadline. one snag in modernizing . has been extensive computer system upgrades still . the v-a is training its employees . and looking to hire hundreds more. some critics are skeptical . but the v-a vows it will meet the deadline. to fill the gap until then . the v-a says it's working to help veterans through ramp . rapid appeals modernization program. about 15- hundred v-a employees have been processing ramp claims. love filled out his paperwork for ramp this past june. finally . last week . he received a letter acknowledging his claim is in the ramp system. love has no idea though . when the v-a will make its decision. <20-06-40 > "and i haven't even heard from it -- whether our case is scheduled or nothing, you know." like love . his fellow veterans continue to wait. six years on average. other veterans never get an answer. according to the v-a's data . since 2009 more than 35- thousand veterans have died with their claims unresolved. the problem makes calvin underwood heartsick. <calvin underwood 19- 39-36 > "it does. it really, really, really does because they've given their youth and their health for this country that we all might be free. and yet they're second class citizens when it comes time they need some help back from the va." mike love is hopeful the v-a modernization will speed up its appeals process. that's what hundreds of thousands of veterans are hoping for, too: <mike love 20-11-32 > "that it gets someone's attention at the veterans administration that they will hear these claims of veterans quicker than what they're doing now." greg privett, waay 31 news. > waay 31 reached out to the veterans administration. so