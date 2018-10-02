Speech to Text for Fatality Rate of Car Crashes in Alabama On The Rise

to the alabama department of transportation - the fatality rate for car crashes in alabama is on the rise. waay 31's brittany collins is live from governors drive. she's been crunching the numbers to find out the totals in huntsville... and the cause of these crashes. in alabama there's an average of 427 car crashes per day. i reached out to huntsville police and they told me here there are 5 to 10 crashes a day. i don't pay attention to my phone and i try not to. i usually make sure i'm aware of what's going on around me. eliot stegall has seen several car wrecks ... that's why he strives to be a safe driver. trying to be one step ahead of other drivers and what their next move might be. the alabama state department of transportation reports there were 1089 car fatalities in 2016... it's an increase from the previous years...and remains above the national average. however, lt. michael johnson with huntsville police department told me -- fatalities in huntsville are not increasing. there were 14 fatalities in huntsville so far this year... lt. johnson said the common causes of car accidents are drivers not keeping their motions in check. most of the crashes are due to tailgating, following too close, failing to yield and speed. other causes of car accidents are driving under the influence, improper lane change and not following traffic signals. reporting in huntsville brittany collins