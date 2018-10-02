Speech to Text for Jimmy Spencer's Disciplinary Papers

the waay 31 i- team just received a 600 page document from the state about a man who was paroled and then allegedly murdered three people in guntersville! thanks for joining us, i'm dan shaffer. and i'm demetria mcclenton. waay31 i-team reporter breken terry joins us live in the studio to discuss these documents, breken, what exactly are these documents? these are six hundred pages of jimmy spencer's disciplinary actions taken against him over the 30 years he was in prison. some are small disciplinary actions from smoking a cigarette and having a cell phone. others are more serious like having inmate made whiskey, starting a fight, and one incident ended up with him being stabbed. breken why are these documents important? well anytime someone comes up for parole their disciplinary actions are supposed to be reviewed by the parole board. the board has a large file they must go through which would include these documents. they are supposed to take into account these disciplinary reports when making a decision on parole. these documents prove that even while in prison, spencer continued to break the rules. here is what i've been able to go through so far. along with spencer's previous wrap sheet and life sentence, he was charged with breaking out of prison three times and charged with assaulting another inmate.we have been able to go through about 100 pages and found at least 12 disciplinary reports ranging from 2008 up until only a few days before he was released from prison. in 2008, reports show spencer was cut by another inmate after they got into an argument over cleaning duties. spencer refused to cooperate with correction officers on the case. from 2009- 2016, spencer had six disciplinary reports for intentionally creating a safety or health hazard.according to the documents, in 2009 spencer said he took 8 to 10 blood pressure pills because he was having family problems. he also intentionally cut himself in 2016 to be moved to another block. in 2011, two disciplinary reports were filed for having contraband. in one incident officers found two gallons of inmate made whiskey in his cell and tomato puree. in 2014, reports show spencer's cell mate got in trouble for having a cell phone that spencer confesses was his. he said in this written statement, 'i am a grown man and i take responsibility for my actions,'. but the most disturbing documents show spencer continued to be violent while in prison. in june 2014, spencer admitted to hitting another inmate in the face over a cell phone. spencer was serving a life sentence for burglary and according to these documents, his thefts didn't stop while in prison. in april 2016 another disciplinary report was filled after spencer stole his cell mates coffee while he was asleep. in all of these disciplinary reports, spencer pled guilty or was found guilty and lost his privileges for 15 to 45 days. it's also interesting to point out spencer was paroled on january 22, 2018. he actually had another disciplinary report filed against him for having a cell phone charger on january 4th. so he was breaking the rules up until the time he got out. we still have about 500 pages of documents to go through and will be updating you as we learn more. live in the studio bt waay31 waay 31's i-team is digging deeper to learn more about jimmy spencer's past since the triple murder n guntersville... in august -- waay 31 obtained the warrant from the alabama parole board. it shows how spencer slipped through the cracks for months. the board didn't issue it until after police in guntersville arrested him for killing three people. we also learned -- by that point, spencer already broke parole rules three times! for more than a month the i- team tracked a series of errors by the parole board --from letting spencer out, to him walking away from his re-entry program and an arrest by police in sardis. for the rest of this week - the waay 31 i-team will be diving deeper into the 600 pages we received on spencer. as we uncover new information we will report it to you on waay