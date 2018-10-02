Speech to Text for Why domestic violence isn't reported

running. new this evening ... september is domestic violence awareness month and many people are using the color purple to shine a light on this problem. waay 31's rodneya ross spoke to one local police department about why people don't report domestic violence incidents. ll: the madison city police department tweeted out a picture of them sporting purple in support of domestic violence awareness month and a spokesperson with the department told me that they want everyone to know that they are here for them if they need help. vo: i talked to captain john stringer with madison police. he told me during the 2017 fiscal year the department responded to over 600 domestic violence calls. not all of the calls resulted in a report being filed. stringer told me the department received 34 reports last month and they're now raising awareness to encourage others to make the call and file a report. sot: captain john stringer "there was a stigma attached that this is something that occurs inside the home that is no one else's business that it's a family matter. and very often times people won't report it for that very reason. sometimes there's an element of embarrassment to it that this is going on behind closed doors." vo continued: i found outdecatur police had 83 domestic violence reports in september.huntsville police responded to around 740 domestic violence calls but the number of actual reports made wasn't available. in huntsville, rr, waay 31 news. capt. stringer also told waay 31 it's important to make a call even if you don't think the threat is severe. he says it's important to have that call history in case