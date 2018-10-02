Speech to Text for Man accused Of Stealing Truck

new at five... you're looking at surveillance video of a man stealing a truck that was left running in front of a limestone county store. this happened at candlelight antiques on upper elkton road in elkmont..10 miles southwest of ardmore. right off interstate- 65. the man on your screen25- year-old jeremy rochais in jail tonight. rocha is accused of stealing the truck. thanks for joining us,i'mdemetriamcclenton. and im dan shaffer waay 31's scottie kay is live at the store after learning the truck was stolen within minutes of its owner going inside. dan, demetria.. i'm here at candlelight antiques where a man is accused of stealing a truck that was left running in this parking lot... but luckily, those inside the store saw what was happening, called 9-1-1, and the man was caught within an hour. "it's safe out here. we've never had anything like this happen before. we've had a few small things walk off, but nothing like a nice truck." robbie mcdowell is the owner of candlelight antiques in elkmont.. and says he witnessed something he never expected to happen at his business. sot robbie mcdowell, owns antique store "i mean we were just in his truck getting a phone to come in and take a picture of a sign and then, man, it was likelooking at the videoit was less than a minute, his truck was gone." limestone county sheriff's deputies say this surveillance video from mcdowell's store shows jeremy rocha walk up and get into a customer's truck that was left running... mcdowell says he's been guilty of leaving his vehicle running too. sot robbie mcdowell, owns antique store "anybody that knows me knows i'll pull my truck up here and i'll be out here by myself and i'll lock myself in the building at nighttime, but my truck will be outside running. i'm the world's worst to leave my truck running hereespecially on my own property." but mcdowell says he will keep his car doors locked. sot robbie mcdowell, owns antique store "it's cut off and locked up now!" rocha is currently being held in the limestone county jail on a $5000 bond reporting live in limestone county, sk, waay 31 news anchor tag: this isn't the first vehicle stolen in limestone county in 20-18. in fact the limestone county sheriff's office told waay 31.. 52 vehicles have been stolen in the county so far this year. the sheriffs office is reminding everyone to never leave your vehicle unlocked and