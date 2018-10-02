Speech to Text for Huntsville Police host 'National Night Out'

oclock newscast. the 35th annual national night out is being hosted by huntsville police tomorrow.. this year -- local law enforcement is focusing on the importance of "community watch" programs! the annual event comes on the crest of a crime wave in hutnsville. so far this year - the city has had 26 homicides -- 5 of them just last weekend! police says this already beats the homicide numbers of the last 2 years. tomorrow's event will teach you how to be proactive in your community - and give you a glimpse into what our local law enforcement does! waay 31's sydney martin spoke with authorities today about the importance of community watch programs... rheajoela caldwell, community watch member, "you can do it walking your dog, you can do it coming and going from work. you can do it just taking your afternoon walk if that's what you like to do. as long as you remember if you see something say something." rheajoela caldwell has been a part of huntsville's community watch for about 16 years....and during that time she's helped catch criminals. tuesday-- huntsville police will thank people like caldwell who help them do their job... sgt.tony mcelyea, huntsville police, "they give countless voluntarily hours to the department every year. it's our chance to celebrate them and say goodbye to crime." the event isn't only for community watch---but everyone who lives in the area. police are providing free food and information for the entire community to teach them more about what police do and how to get involved in programs like community watch. sgt.tony mcelyea, huntsville police, "we want to be in every community, but we can't be. it's not feasible to be given its 250 square miles in huntsville." and caldwell explained to us how easy it is to become an active part of your community. rheajoela caldwell, community watch member, "living in your neighborhood. you know who belongs, how things are supposed to look. if you're keeping an eye out on that and you notice something suspicious or something changes than you can call the police and they will come out and take care of it. " syd, "now the event is being held at the old grissom hs in south huntsville. but huntsville police told us multiple agencies are participating and it's open to everyone who lives in madison county. in hsv sm waay 31 news." the "national night out" is tomorrow night from 5:30 to 7:30. this year it's been moved to the old grissom high school off bailey cove road in south huntsville.