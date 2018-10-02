Clear

Deadly Huntsville Hit and Run

Police are searching for a driver after a deadly hit and run of a pedestrian in Huntsville

local sheriff. police are searching for a driver after a deadly hit and run in huntsville. huntsville police confirm it happened as a pedestrian tried to cross memorial parkway near governors. we're told one car hit the pedestrian and left. another car also hit him, but the driver came back and gave a statement. waay 31 reached out to police to see if that driver will face any charges. we'll let you know what they have to say as soon as we hear back. huntsville police are still working to identify the
