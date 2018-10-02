Clear

Parents Arrested in Death Investigation

Parents Arrested in Death Investigation

Posted: Tue Oct 02 08:41:12 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Oct 02 08:41:13 PDT 2018
Posted By: Sam Edwards

Speech to Text for Parents Arrested in Death Investigation

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the parents of an 11 month hold are charged in connection to her death. right now waay-31 is in contact with the sheriff's office as results of the baby's autopsy are pending. porsha bole and joshua foster are charged with aggravated child abuse - their bond $60,000 dollars each. waay-31 followed the story from the beginning...when madison county sheriff's deputies responded to the 911 call this weekend in hazel green. more charges are possible depending on what the autopsy
Huntsville
Broken Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 88°
Florence
Broken Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 87°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 83°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 86°
Scottsboro
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 85°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events