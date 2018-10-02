Speech to Text for Parent Blames Consent Order for Shooting Incident

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

charge just 4 years ago! this morning at least one huntsville school parent has issues with the city's consent order. she told waay 31 she wrote a letter to school officials-- but has yet to send it. in the letter she says the student wasn't disciplined because of the consent order. now others are questioning whether the shooting at blossomwood would have occurred if students had not been moved around to different schools. the consent order took effect in 2015 in