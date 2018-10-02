Speech to Text for Arrested on Federal Charges

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

at mae jemison high school. this morning the step-father of the child who brought the gun to school is in jail. he was arrested on federal charges for "being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm." police say letroy cole junior is looking at a sentence of 60 months or more. during the initial interview process after the shooting-- police say cole junior stated he found the gun behind his apartment more than a year ago and knew he wasn't supposed to have it. police determined it was stolen and reported it as theft in march 2017. cole was convicted in 1995 and 2002 in cook county, illinois for drug offenses and firearms violations. we also uncovered another felony conviction on a drug