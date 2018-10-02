Speech to Text for Alabama Prisoner's Case Goes to D.C.

happening today-- the case of an alabama man charged with capital murder will go before the united states supreme court ... vernon madison was put on death row in 1985 after he was convicted of killing a mobile police officer. madison had a stroke years ago-- and his attorney's say that brought on dementia-- and now he has no recollection of the shooting. they're using the 8th amendment to back up their claim-- which states cruel and unusual punishments will not be inflicted. however---the state argues the 8th amendment doesn't keep the state from executing a convicted murdered because he can't remember the crime. madison's execution