Speech to Text for Fast Cast Tuesday Morning

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

time is ??? let's take a look at the stories we're following as you head out the door. we begin with waay 31's will robinson smith... huntsville police are searching for a driver they said contributed to a hit-and-run that left one person dead. it happened on memorial parkway near governors. so far, police have not released the identity of the victim. bill? the parents of an 11 month hold are charged in connection to her death. porsha bole and joshua foster are charged with aggravated child abuse - their bond $60,000 dollars each. right now waay-31 is in contact with the sheriff's office as results of the baby's autopsy are pending. the death toll raised once again this morning in indonesia-- it now stands at 1,234 people dead and nearly 800 people are severely injured. rescuers continue to look for survivors this morning after the 7.5 magnitude earthquake and tsunami hit friday. the step-father of the child who brought the gun to school is in jail. he was arrested on federal charges for "being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm." police determined it was stolen and reported it as theft in march 2017. happening today-- huntsville city schools will hold another school safety engagement forum tonight. it's the second of three happening this week alone. the safety meeting tonight between 5:30 and 7:00at grissom high school's cafeteria. a way to save taxpayers money in decatur. according to the decatur daily, city council passed a resolution whic requires council approval for any unbudgeted trips by the mayor and council. council said it's just a better way to track expenses. waay 31 is working to learn what will replace the eliza coffee memorial hospital in florence once it's torn down. the project costs around 3.5 million dollars. the county commission and city of florence will pay nearly 2 million over 12 years to cover the cost of tearing it down. happening today, huntsville police is hosting the 35th annual national night out for people who live throughout madison county. the event is at grissom high school and starts at 5:30. and this morning, madison city is hosting coffee with a cop at jacks in madison. the event begins at 7 this morning. happening today, the 43rd annual taste of huntsvilleat the von braun center. this year, the theme is "tailgate with the taste of huntsville." people who attend can taste foods from 50 restaurants in the area. doors open at 5:30 and tickets are $30 dollars. let's get another look this morning at your traffic as you head out the door. kate?