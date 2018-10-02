Speech to Text for School Safety Meeting

was stayed in january. happening today-- the second of five meetings will take place on student safety for huntsville city schools. jefferson tyler is live at grissom high school with what parents and community members can expect. jefferson. tonights meeting will take place here-- inside the school cafeteria where parents and community members will be split into four groups to come up with ideas for improved safety. last night waay31 attended the first school safety meeting. it took place at columbia high school. these meetings are in response to a school shooting that happened two weeks ago at blossomwood elementary that left a student injured. last night's format is the same parents and community members will see tonight. they were given colored cards which split people into four groups-- each group then writes down their ideas and talks about them. parents we talked with say they thought the meeting format was constructive. "a lot of people had the same ideas, so that was good, but it's just implementing them and getting state legislation passed." after narrowing down ideas-- all the groups come together and talk about the most important ones they would like to see the school board consider. tonight's meeting isn't just for parents-- it's for community members too. the meeting will take place at 5:30 here in the grissom high school cafeteria. live in huntsville, jefferson tyler waay 31 news. and tomorrow night is when the third meeting will take place. it's for people living in huntsville city schools district one and will