Speech to Text for Community Meetings To Determine How To Make Huntsville City Schools Safer

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new tonight at ten! a handful of parents and community members are giving their input into how huntsville city schools can become safer. this is the firstof five community meetings... thanks for joining us! i'm dan shaffer. and im demetria mcclenton waay 31's kody fisher was there... he islive in huntsville with what people there told him... they want to see changed. roughly thirty people came here to columbia high school tonight to talk about school safety.. one parent here says she's surprised more parents didn't come... "very important, because it's about your children's safety and you should be concerned after a child brought a gun into a school." the incident at blossomwood elementary school is the exact reason parent kimberly ferguson came to the meeting monday night... because she wants to see change... kimberly ferguson/parent "the time to do something is now before it happens." kody fisher "when you come to one of these meetings you're going to pick up one of four colored cards and that'll break you up into your group and then in that group you're going to write down your ideas with a sharpie and then reconvene at the end to share your ideas." kimberly ferguson/parent "i thought it was a good idea. small group setting." nats: the ideas for improvements -- were broken into four categories... parent involvement and accountability... school safety measures... government initiatives... awareness... kimberly ferguson/parent "a lot of people had the same ideas, so that was good, but it's just implementing them and getting state legislation passed." metal detectors... clear backpacks... and things parents can do from home were just a few suggestions... the district tells waay 31 all of the input from these five meetings will be compiled for the soon to be formed task force. the group will go through and talk about each suggestions... and then present the most important ideas and fixes to the board of education for review... but ferguson says many more parents need to show up to the four remaining meetings... kimberly ferguson/parent "if you don't come out you're missing an opportunity." the next meeting is tomorrow night at grissom high school at five thirty... and you don't have to be a parent... the meetings are open to everyone... i saw an example of that tonight... with one of the smaller groups being compiled of mostly people with no ties to the district... but they were here because of economic concerns for the area... reporting live in huntsville... kody fisher... waay 31 news... huntsville police told waay 31... the step-father of the student who brought a gun to blossomwood elementary school -- said he found it behind his apartment over a year ago. letroy cole junior was charged with "being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm." he is now facing federal charges. the department of justice said he was convicted in 1995 and 2002 in cook county, illinois. waay 31 uncovered another felony conviction on a drug charge just 4 years ago! today, waay 31 obtained a parent's complaint against huntsville city schools "consent order" the order was handed down from the u-s district court in 2015 in response to a de- segregation case. it was designed to provide benefits to the district's students - such as magnet programs and majority to minority transfers. however- the complaint we have - claims the student who brought a gun to blossomwood was routinely disruptive. the author of the letter wrote... the student wasn't disciplined because of the consent order. in june - the alabama sentry program gave school administrators the option to keep guns at schools - locked up until needed. but before they are allowed to have weapons at school - administrators would need approval from their county sheriff, local superintendent and school board and be thoroughly trained. the only schools that can participate in the program are those without school resource officers. the program doesn't include teachers. we will continue to update you on air and online as we learn more about this story.