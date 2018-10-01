Speech to Text for LawCall: Preserving Evidence

siniard is here from siniard, timberlake & league. good to have you here >> tommy siniard: good to be here. >> sharon doviet: opening statements talking about preserving evidence, you have to prove your case. >> tommy siniard: you know what happens is people are all of a sudden injured or in an accident. something terrible, and that's kind of the last thing on their mind, and should be. they're more about taking care of loved ones or themselves and getting to the doctor or hospital, but we tell people evidence is like water in the sun. it splashes, it dries up, it gets moved. and a criminal crime scene the police tape it off to make sure the evidence stays static. so you have to remember, you know, don't throw away anything that is related to the accident. preserve it. take pictures if you've got time, now everybody has a camera in their pocket, that's a little easier. make sure you gets the name hoff the witness. sometimes the policeman are too busy to do that, and it matters. keep receipts and medical bills. keep a journal so you know will what has happened to you and you can prove what happened to you. >> sharon doviet: your statute of limitation in alabama may be two years, but if you don't see a lawyer and get subpoenaed going and -- >> tommy siniard: one year in tennessee. >> sharon doviet: one year in tennessee. a lot of places have video cameras by they roll over it, so if you don't get evidence. >> tommy siniard: your bruises from an accident go away, or cuts. sometimes jurors or judges -- insurance companies, if they can't see your injury they don't think it exists. so take pictures and as the wound changes or heals,