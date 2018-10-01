News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-Team
Redstone
Space
Tech Alabama
Traffic Alert
Submit News
National
Officer Charged With Murder
State Parks
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Weather Watchers
Weather Classroom
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
TV Shows
TV Listings
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Guerrilla Politics
TN Valley Pros
Medcall
WAAY to Win
About Us
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
Clear
News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-Team
Redstone
Space
Tech Alabama
Traffic Alert
Submit News
National
Officer Charged With Murder
State Parks
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Weather Watchers
Weather Classroom
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
TV Shows
TV Listings
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Guerrilla Politics
TN Valley Pros
Medcall
WAAY to Win
About Us
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
LawCall at 11: Insurance Claims
Private Property Insurance Claims
Posted: Mon Oct 01 16:53:02 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Oct 01 16:53:02 PDT 2018
Posted By: Dave Keller
Huntsville
Overcast
75°
Hi: 83° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 75°
More Weather
Florence
Clear
73°
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
More Weather
Fayetteville
Overcast
73°
Hi: 81° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 73°
More Weather
Decatur
Broken Clouds
73°
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 73°
More Weather
Scottsboro
Scattered Clouds
72°
Hi: 80° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
More Weather
Radar
WAAY-TV Cam
Temperatures
Most Popular Stories
Father mourns over the death of his daughter who died from car wreck
$4.1 Billion of Economic Growth Coming to Huntsville & North Alabama
Huntsville development adding multiple music venues
UPDATE: Two charged with capital murder in death of Tiffany Kelley
2 uncles of chained Alabama youth charged with abuse
Suspects wanted for credit card fraud
Parents charged with child abuse in investigation into child's death
Father kills man who attempted to enter daughter's bathroom stall
Community mourns Lauderdale County wreck victims
Five AL schools recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools
Community Events