Why You Can't Buy A Tesla in Alabama

talk of tesla and it's creator, elon musk, continues to dominate headlines even years after it's launch. there are waiting lists of people waiting to buy one...but waay-31 anchor bill young explains why you can't buy a new one in alabama. huntsville became a hub of high flying technology in the 1950s with the development of the saturn five rocket... but it is today...here on the ground...where state laws prevent the purchase of a technologically advanced vehicle - the tesla. when i start really digging in it, i'll pop it in auto pilot, play with it, and go back. scott hammond loves to show off the technology inside his tesla... even the air conditioning is exciting. one thing i love is the air vent - it is just one massive vent. i met him at a gathering of electric car owners in huntsville where he proudly showed me every detail of his tesla model 3. i tell people to tell me to shut up because if not i'll keep going. he also had to keep going to buy his new car... where did you go to pick it up? brentwood, tennessee. that is the closest showroom. you can't buy a new tesla in alabama because of a law which prevents a manufacturer from directly selling a new vehicle to customers - the business model of tesla. instead, you must buy it from a franchised dealership. thomas dart is the president of the automobile dealers of alabama association. it is a non-profit which works to protect new car dealerships and their owners statewide. many other states have - or had - similar laws. most overturned or modified them for telsa. for example, new york allowed tesla to open only five showrooms statewide. telsa continues to lobby for similar exemptions in other states...but alabama is not one of them. i contacted their corporate office and asked if they planned to lobby for dealerships in alabama. i received this response.... quote - we don't have any official comment for this there was a proposed bill in 2016 by state senator tom whatley to make an exemption for tesla to sell cars in alabama...but it was passed over in favor of more pressing legislation. as for dart, he says - bottom line - it is about protecting jobs and being fair to franchised dealerships - especially since many other makers now sell electric cars - like chevrolet, nissan, and honda. hammond, however, has a possible solution. personally, just having a compromise where you allow them to have brick and mortar service centers in the four major cities - that'd be huge. i bounced the idea off dart.. in the meantime, those who really want a tesla can order it online...but trek to either nashville or atlanta to pick it up. in huntsville, bill young, waay-31 news. while tesla successfully lobbied to sell their product in most states, others are reviewing the legalities of allowing the cars to operate in self-driving mode after a string of high-profile crashes, some of