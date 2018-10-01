Speech to Text for Residents Upset About Dumping in Harvest

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

years ago! new at 6... people in madison county are upset after someone dumped a bunch of random items on the side of a busy road... a social media post with these pictures were shared more than 400 times. the person who posted them said... the people who left the junk were re-directing traffic while dumping some of the trash on the side of the road. it happened near the intersection of old railroad bed and nick davis road. that's in the harvest community. waay 31's sydney martin talked to people who live in the area who were upset about the dumping. they hope whomever is responsible is caught. john thomas, lives near dumping site, "i've never really seen nobody doing it. kinda risky kinda brave." john thomas told me he sees items discarded on the side of the road all the time---but nothing like what he saw on monday. john thomas, lives near dumping site, "it looks like they might have been moving somewhere or moved their trailer or something and had a bunch of stuff they wanted to get rid of. and just dumped it there is what it looks like." thomas wasn't the only one concerned--earnest jones who cuts the grass for businesses in the area told us he's used to picking up trash... "beer cans and everything keeps getting thrown out here. i have to pick up all the paper that's being thrown out." but he thinks this has taken littering to a whole new level. "it looks like a whole lot of junk to me. a whole lot of junk." the madison county sheriff's office told us dumping on any public or private property is illegal... and carries a fine of at least five hundred dollars. "it's hard to explain why people would do something like that. " syd "the madison county sheriff's office told us they are aware of the items dumped at the intersection and the people responsible could face a fine if they're caught. in mad co sm waay 31 news." the sheriff's office also gave us a list of places you can dump your un-wanted items if you live in the area... there's a district 1 landfill on beth roadand the huntsville solid waste disposal landfill which is located on leeman ferry road. you can also contact your county commissioner's office to find other places to legally dispose of your unwanted