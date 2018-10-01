Speech to Text for HCS Order of Consent Explained

new at 6 -- just a few hours ago the u-s department of justice announced federal charges against the step-father of the second grade student at blossomwood elementary who brought a gun to school. since the shooting happened parents have expressed concern over the safety of their children at the school -- with some questioning the "order of consent" discipline guidlines established in the huntsville city schools district. waay31'srodneya ross looked deeper into what the order of consent means and if there will be any changes to it in light of the shooting. rodneya? dan...demetria...we obtained a copy of a letter a blossomwood parent wrote to a judge asking how the schools can increase student safety that falls in line with the consent order. the consent order was set in place in april of 2015 as a pathway to continue desegregating huntsville city schools steeming from the desegregation law put in place in the 1960's. the huntsville city schools website says the consent order is to provide quote "equitable educational opportunities to all of its students, regardless of race, and to reach unitary status." according to another school district -- a district is considered unitary when it's "eliminated the effects of past segregation" i talked a local lawyer who told me the consent is an agreement between the school system and the district court. the lawyer says it usually takes 10 years to reach the unitary status but huntsville city schools is working to achieve it in five. part of the consent order was to re-draw school zone lines so the schools are no longer segregated. this is where parents are getting upset. in the letter we have -- on parent is questioning whether or not the shooting at blossomwood would have occured if students had not been moved around to different schools. the lawyer i spoke to told me there's no direct connection between the shooting and the rezoning of schools and that the shooting could've happened anywhere. the lawyer told me the consent order won't go away until the district has met the unitary status. reporting live in hsv, rr, waay 31 news. waay 31 did reach out to the parent who wrote the letter, but she didn't want to speak on camera because she has not yet